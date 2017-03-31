Apple just hired a former YouTube exec to help fix its video content strategy

The company has hired former YouTube and Spotify executive Shiva Rajaraman to “strengthen its position in video” against rivals like Netflix and Amazon, the Information reports. The site also says that there is still disagreements inside Apple over the company’s long-term direction in video content:
Executives have debated how to go forward in video. One idea that has been discussed is to bundle its music, news, and book offerings with new video and cable services that could be activated via the iPhone and work on internet-connected TVs.