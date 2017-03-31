Everyone hates Twitter’s new @reply changes

The company has made it so that @reply names don’t count against the 140 character limit anymore, while also shifting @reply names above the other text in the tweet. The changes have not gone down well with users.
USERS: we love twitter but it has problems
TWITTER: great we’ll fix them
USERS: do you want to know what they are
TWITTER: absolutely not
— actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) January 5, 2016
users, since the 2000s: edit tweet feature please
2017 twitter: let’s roll out this new replies system no one asked for
— notorious klance (@kiseing) March 30, 2017
JACK: we need to improve Twitter for our users. Ideas?
ENGINEER: edit button?
JACK: no. Change the replies again. Also youre fired. Get out
— “Dr.” Ryface, esq (@Ryface) March 31, 2017
i’m already tagged in a 50+ person reply chain without replying myself. you can just add anyone. cool feature
— leon (@leyawn) March 30, 2017
twitter’s new mentions feature is like when someone cc’s everyone on an email except you can’t tell it’s 50 people pic.twitter.com/4MzIxBbzQR
— Owen ⚡️ (@ow) March 30, 2017
The new format for twitter replies makes it look like people are just tweeting random sentences. It’s kind of great. pic.twitter.com/Zl8F4QJvQG
— Elise Foley (@elisefoley) March 30, 2017
USER: 200 times a day, CuckFuhrer420 threatens to kill my children
TWITTER: would it help if he could tag an unlimited number of children
— Tom McKay (@thetomzone) March 30, 2017