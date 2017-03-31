Everyone hates Twitter’s new @reply changes

The company has made it so that @reply names don’t count against the 140 character limit anymore , while also shifting @reply names above the other text in the tweet. The changes have not gone down well with users.

USERS: we love twitter but it has problems

TWITTER: great we’ll fix them

USERS: do you want to know what they are

TWITTER: absolutely not

— actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) January 5, 2016

users, since the 2000s: edit tweet feature please

2017 twitter: let’s roll out this new replies system no one asked for

— notorious klance (@kiseing) March 30, 2017

JACK: we need to improve Twitter for our users. Ideas?

ENGINEER: edit button?

JACK: no. Change the replies again. Also youre fired. Get out

— “Dr.” Ryface, esq (@Ryface) March 31, 2017

i’m already tagged in a 50+ person reply chain without replying myself. you can just add anyone. cool feature

— leon (@leyawn) March 30, 2017

twitter’s new mentions feature is like when someone cc’s everyone on an email except you can’t tell it’s 50 people pic.twitter.com/4MzIxBbzQR

— Owen ⚡️ (@ow) March 30, 2017

The new format for twitter replies makes it look like people are just tweeting random sentences. It’s kind of great. pic.twitter.com/Zl8F4QJvQG

— Elise Foley (@elisefoley) March 30, 2017