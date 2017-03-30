FBI director Jim Comey doesn’t seem to mind his Twitter and Instagram were apparently revealed

This afternoon, a story by Gizmodo‘s Ashley Feinberg that appeared to uncover Comey’s real social media accounts got a lot of attention. (Read the full story—she makes a pretty compelling case that @Projectexile7, which goes by the name Reinhold Niebuhr, and the reinholdniebuhr Instagram account, belong to the FBI director. For your info, Niebuhr was an American theologian who is known for developing the philosophy of Christian realism—while a student at the College of William and Mary, Comey wrote his senior thesis about him.)