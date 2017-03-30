Palmer Luckey is out at Facebook

That’s the word on the street. The Oculus founder has been a major PR drain ever since he was discovered to have funded a group that created pro-Trump/anti-Clinton memes. He was also the target of a lawsuit claiming that he stole the underlying technology for the Rift headset. According to reports, Oculus didn’t say exactly why Luckey is finally leaving, but the VR company released this statement :
“Palmer will be dearly missed. Palmer’s legacy extends far beyond Oculus. We’re thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR, and we wish him all the best.”
UploadVR first reported the news and has a nice timeline of Luckey’s controversies.