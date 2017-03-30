Here’s what Reddit is doing to get serious about making money

Reddit has redesigned its self-serve ad platform to make quick ad-buys easier for advertisers. The move—a week after Reddit announced it would add user profile pages—is part of a bigger focus by the company on profitablity . Here are three big updates:

1) Pay after you post: Previously you would have to pre-pay for your ad and Reddit would bill or refund you the difference.

2) More detailed reporting: Previously you could only view the performance of the campaign over the entire time. Now you can track particular weeks, months, days in addition to CPM, CPC, and click through rates.

3) Run multiple posts: Advertisers can now have more than one post per campaign.

Reddit—whose dedicated users don’t always take change easily—has made many attempts to get its advertising model right since 2009, but in the last year it has really ramped up its efforts. You can read more about Reddit’s push toward profit in my story today.



[Reddit co-founder and executive chairman Alexis Ohanian. Image: Flickr / Websummit]