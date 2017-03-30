Lively created D-cup bralettes that sold out in 24 hours 

As I’ve reported, bralettes are now outpacing push-ups and padded bras. But one problem with the bralette is that they’re not a particularly inclusive product. Most bra brands don’t make them for larger cup sizes, meaning than many women don’t have the option to wear this more comfortable, wireless style.

Underwear startup Lively kept receiving feedback from customers asking for bralettes in a larger cup size. So the brand engineered a new bra, dubbed the Busty Bralette, for women who wear D to DDD cup sizes. This involved engineering a bra that provided the ease of a bralette with better support. Clearly this met an important demand in the market because the entire collection sold out in less than 24 hours.