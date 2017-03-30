Paravel creates luxury luggage that allows you to support social causes

Chic, direct-to-consumer luggage brand Paravel wanted to recognize the fact that while travel is a luxury for some people, it is a lifeline for others. This was particularly pertinent to founders Andy Krantz and Indré Rockefeller when Donald Trump first signed an executive order barring people from eight countries from coming to the U.S. “Like many others, we were troubled by Donald Trump’s travel ban,” Krantz says. “We’re not a partisan company, but we wanted to give our customers, who travel a lot and are constantly at airports, an opportunity to express themselves.”

Paravel partnered with Harlem-based graffiti artist Shaun Crawford, who hand-painted phrases like Stay Woke and GRL PWR on different pieces from the collection, which are all made from a waterproof and stain-proof canvas. The company is donating 10% of sales from this particular cause-driven line to the ACLU. Yesterday, Paravel made it possible to customize all of their products. Crawford will paint one of 12 emojis or a monogram onto any bag in the collection.

