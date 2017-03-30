In one year, bra trends totally changed

We saw this one coming. Last summer, Fast Company covered the rise in sports bras and bralettes. The data is in and it turns out that in one year, America’s bra shopping habits have totally changed, as I point out in today’s Moving the Needle newsletter. (Sign up under “fashion weekly” here.)
Fashion analytics firm Edited crunched the numbers and found that retailers—from Nordstrom to Victoria’s Secret—are including fewer push-ups and padded bras in their mix. On the other hand, sports bras and bralettes are on the upswing. This has everything to do with the rise in athleisure clothing and a generally more casual approach to dressing.