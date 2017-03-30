Amazon has a new secret plan to cut Walmart out of the supply chain

This is interesting: Amazon apparently wants to convince the owners of big packaged-food brands (Oreos, Cheerios, etc.) to reimagine their packaging for direct-to-consumer sales. Bloomberg got its hands on an invitation to an event in Seattle aimed at selling the idea that brick-and-mortar is passé and packaging need not be designed to stand out on store shelves anymore. Put another way, think less about Walmart and more about Amazon .

Here’s what was written on the invitation, per Bloomberg:

“Times are changing … Amazon strongly believes that supply chains designed to serve the direct-to-consumer business have the power to bring improved customer experiences and global efficiency. To achieve this requires a major shift in thinking.”

The pitch feels less like a friendly value proposition than a stern warning, and it rings similar to the argument Facebook made a few years ago when it was trying to convince media companies to publish directly to Facebook via “Instant Articles.” Then, like now, there was the implicit overtone that those who didn’t get on board would be left behind. Read more from Bloomberg.



[Photo: Flickr user jenny cu]