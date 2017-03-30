advertisement
McDonald’s figures it will try fresh beef for a change

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The fast-food giant said today it will start using fresh beef in lieu of its usual frozen patties for its staple Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The change will take place some time in 2018 at most McDonald’s locations, per the AP. With consumers increasingly gravitating toward fresh ingredients, the change is McDonald’s latest attempt to position itself as, if not a healthy option, at least a less-processed one. Read more about it here.

