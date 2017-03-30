Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin just won an eminent aeronautics award

Bezos’s company has won the 2016 Collier Trophy for its New Shepard rocket, reports Engadget. The award is presented by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA) and goes to the “greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America.” Specifically, the NAA said Blue Origin won “for successfully demonstrating rocket booster reusability with the New Shepard human spaceflight vehicle through five successful test flights of a single booster and engine, all of which performed powered vertical landings on Earth.”