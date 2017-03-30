A genius is selling his browser history before his ISP can

Now that House Republicans have repealed Obama’s internet privacy rules, your ISP can sell any information about you that it wants. One guy, however, thought that wasn’t fair, reports TNW. Petter Rudwall decided to list his browsing history on eBay so he could profit from it, too. On the listing, Rudwall writes:
It’s now time to sell this, before anyone else does it. The fact that the Congress has passed a resolution on this triggered my “you’ll never catch me alive”-nerve and voila!—an opportunity to buy a unique collection of internet unfolded.
Update: The listing has been removed.