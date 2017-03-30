advertisement
Watch Peggy Whitson break the record for most spacewalks by a female astronaut

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The historic event will begin at 8 a.m. EST when Peggy Whitson steps outside the safety of the ISS. When she does, she’ll break previous record holder Sunita Williams’s seven spacewalks. You can check out the walk here.

