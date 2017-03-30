Your Twitter @reply names will no longer hog precious characters

In a move it first teased last May and has been testing for months , Twitter will stop counting the @names at the start of a reply against the 140 characters you get for a tweet. The change will free up useful space, especially in the case of conversations that involve a bunch of people.

Along with the accounting change, the service is tweaking its interface: the name(s) of people you’re replying to will appear above the tweet rather than in it, with multiple names collapsed as they are in Facebook—a clutter-busting move that will probably provoke grumbles from some folks until they acclimate themselves to the new approach.