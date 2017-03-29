RIP Diapers.com, Soap.com, and Wag.com—Amazon is shutting down Quidsi

Six years after purchasing the competing online retailer for $545 million, Amazon is shuttering Quidsi, citing struggles to make the unit profitable. The decision will affect about 263 jobs in New Jersey, where the company is based, according to Bloomberg. Quidsi is the owner of Diapers.com, Soap.com, Wag.com, BeautyBar.com, Casa.com, and YoYo.com. Its founder, Marc Lore, begrudgingly sold to Amazon amid a pricing war. He went on to found Jet.com and sold that to Walmart, where he now runs e-commerce. Read more from Bloomberg here.