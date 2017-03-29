The glaring economy: These U.S. cities have the most jobs in solar

Finally, a jobs report that looks on the sunny side. The Solar Foundation has new data on the areas of the country that had the most jobs in the solar industry last year. California is a leader in the field, with over 100,000 solar jobs last year, but Rhode Island actually had the most solar jobs per capita. The chart below shows the top 10 metro areas and their growth compared to 2015. The data is part of the foundation’s latest “Solar Jobs Census” report. Read the whole thing here.
