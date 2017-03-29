advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

You can now open your Samsung phone with your face

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

With the launch of the Galaxy S8, Samsung has introduced facial recognition as a biometric feature for safeguarding your phone. I’m at the event in NYC where they just showed off the feature. To open your S8, you hold the phone’s front-facing camera up to your face and wait for it to recognize you and navigate to the home screen. If the actual experience is anything like the presentation, this should happen instantly. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life