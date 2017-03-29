Samsung glossed over its battery issues at the Galaxy S8 launch event

“It has been a challenging year for Samsung ,” said D.J. Koh, Samsung’s president of mobile communications, at the top of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 debut event today. No doubt, Koh is referring to the Samsung S7 exploding battery disaster and subsequent recall. He said this last year was full of lessons that have helped Samsung tackle product design in a fresh way.

But when it came time to talk battery, the event’s speakers seemed to gloss over its past woes. SVP of Product Justin Denison noted vaguely that safety is incredibly important to the company, adding that they’ve updated their testing to an eight-point system—beyond what regulators require. What I’d like to know is, what exactly is different? How do we know this new battery isn’t going to explode in our hands? It would have been nice to see them sweeping up the mess rather than stepping over it.