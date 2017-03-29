The first full trailer for Luc Besson’s “Valerian” is as wild as you’d expect

Luc Besson has loved the Valerian and Laureline comics since he was a kid. Now, after wearing its influence on his sleeve in The Fifth Element, the French director has finally brought his first love to the screen. And it looks like an eye-popping mix of Star Wars (the comics pre-date George Lucas‘s space opera by more than a decade, and the influence is obvious), Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and, as Besson himself described it, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith in space.” Whew. After you watch the trailer below, read all about how Luc went about bringing his passion project to the screen.