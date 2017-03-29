The USA women’s hockey team has finally reached a deal over equitable pay

Earlier this month the U.S. women’s hockey team announced that they would not play in the upcoming world championship due to unfair compensation. Now, the team has reached a deal with USA Hockey, meaning they will begin playing in the tournament this week , reports the Associated Press .

At the heart of the matter was the team’s claim that the league exploited its female players and provided them with measly wages and support as compared to their male counterparts. Now a resolution is in place to which both sides agree.

Per the A.P., here are some of the details: