We need more doctors and nurses. Maybe this online Harvard Med School course can help

The U.S. is facing a major shortage of medical professionals—by some estimates, we will be short 90,000 doctors and more than a million nurses by 2025.

Harvard Medical School says it wants to help. Today the institution unveiled a certificate program called “HMX Fundamentals,” delivered entirely online and designed for prospective clinicians. The full program includes coursework in physiology, immunology, genetics, and biochemistry and costs $1,800.

The school’s goal in creating the certificate, says associate dean Michael Parker, is to “encourage the passion and intellect of those considering a medical career.”