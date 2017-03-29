The next Windows 10 update will arrive with a hard sell for augmented reality

Microsoft has set a release date for the next major upgrade to Windows 10. The “Creators Update” will launch on April 11 with an assortment of new features and improvements for PC users, but what Microsoft seems most jazzed about is its push into 3D and mixed reality. The update will include a new 3D Paint app, which lets users create artwork from scratch or with help from pre-made objects. Later this year, users will be able to view those objects in the real world through augmented reality headsets from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, priced as low as $299.