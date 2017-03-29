BuzzFeed could finally go public next year: report

The viral hitmaker has been rumored to be gearing up for an IPO for a long time, and now it looks like that might happen in 2018. That’s according to Axios‘s Mike Allen, who reports that BuzzFeed will emphasize its hybrid business structure (part media company/part tech platform) in its pitch to investors. The company got its second round of NBCUniversal cash late last year, to the tune of $200 million. Said to be worth about $1.7 billion, BuzzFeed is one of three media companies on the unicorn list compiled by CB Insights—the other two being Vice Media and Vox Media.