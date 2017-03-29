advertisement
It’s very convenient timing for the first “An Inconvenient Sequel” trailer to arrive

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Under the guise of “eliminating federal overreach” and “job-killing regulations,” President Trump signed an executive order yesterday to diminish Obama’s policies against climate change. There could be perhaps no better time to release the first trailer for Al Gore‘s new film, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, which stresses how the need for action on global climate change has only grown more urgent in the 11 years since the original film’s release.

