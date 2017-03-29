Apple is now rejecting apps with pricing info in their names

For the past month Apple has been rejecting apps developers submit to the App Store that have titles that include “free” or other pricing info in their names, reports VentureBeat. Numerous developers have used titles with “free” in an app’s name to denote that that version of the app was a trial version of the full, paid version (such as Doodle Jump FREE). However, some apps with no paid versions also use “free” in the title to attract downloads, with many of these “free” apps heavily supported by in-app ads. Developers who now submit apps with “free” or other pricing information in their titles will see the app rejected and get the following email from Apple: