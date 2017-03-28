House just voted to allow ISPs to sell your browsing history and data without notifying you

As expected, the GOP-controlled House of Representatives voted 215-205 Tuesday to invalidate FCC rules restricting the ways internet service providers can collect and sell subscriber data. Once signed by the president (and it will be signed), the move will essentially give ISP giants like Comcast and Verizon free rein to collect and sell sensitive data about you without giving you a chance to say no.

The broadband privacy rules were originally introduced under Obama with the FCC’s 2015 Open Internet Order, championed by then-chairman Tom Wheeler, and were approved in October 2106.

The resolution, which was originally introduced by Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, passed the Senate last week. Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee introduced the companion bill in the House.