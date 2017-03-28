Maybe Travis Kalanick should’ve thought harder before leaving Trump’s advisory council

Uber revealed in its long-awaited diversity report today that 15% of its U.S. employees are here on H-1B visas. That is a significant portion of its workforce. To me, this revelation further calls into question whether CEO Travis Kalanick should have declined participation in President Trump’s economic advisory council. He left the council earlier this year after critics took his participation as an explicit endorsement of Trump policies. Now, Trump has drafted an executive order that would change work visas in a way that would require companies to try to hire Americans first, though nothing has been enacted. Given Uber’s stake in the foreign workforce, Kalanick’s departure seems like a missed opportunity to weigh in on these kinds of programs.