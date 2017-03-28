The YouTube ad backlash might not be hurting Google as much as you think

Shares of Alphabet dipped last week after companies like AT&T and Verizon started pausing their campaigns because their ads were being placed next to extremist YouTube videos, but the stock has already started to bounce back—even as brands like Starbucks, Walmart, and many others piled on. But not everyone thinks this is going to be a huge deal to Google in the end. Why? Because Google (and digital advertising giants in general) gets most of its ad revenue from small and mid-size brands. Citing research from GroupM estimating that only 30% of digital ad spending comes from big brands, analyst Michael Nathanson wrote last week that the digital ecosystem is especially resilient for that reason: