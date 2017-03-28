advertisement
Jack Dorsey’s Square expands into the U.K.

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

Square started offering its payments technology to small businesses in Canada in 2012, later adding Japan and then Australia to its geographic footprint. Now the Jack Dorsey-led company is looking to Europe: Today its signature credit card reader became available in the U.K., launching with a splash at a London bar. Square says it hopes to appeal to the 5 million U.K. businesses that don’t yet accept card payments. 

