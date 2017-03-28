Uber’s diversity report highlights a resource group for its “Jewbers”

Uber has finally released its diversity numbers, something it had previously said it didn’t want to do but has now acquiesced following weeks of scandal. There’s a lot to dig into—most glaringly that the company is 63.9% male and 49.8% white.

But there’s another section of the diversity website that’s a bit … bizarre. Uber highlights select resource groups for Uber employees who come from diverse backgrounds, writing a few sentences about each. There is “Women of Uber,” which is self-explanatory; “UberVETERANs,” again pretty clear cut; also “Los Ubers” for Hispanic and Latino employees. All that makes sense.

Then there’s “Shalom.” Its goal is “to make the world a little smaller, by connecting Uberettos and Jewbers from all backgrounds.”

There’s also UberHUE for black employes. Both names seem like weird ways to broadcast the company’s diversity efforts, especially since Urban Dictionary defines “uber jewber” as “someone that exudes extreme jew-like tendencies.”