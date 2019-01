Apple, Amazon, and Google are waging a war for voice assistant supremacy, but August, a leading maker of smart locks, is playing the role of Switzerland .

Today, August announced that by adding support for Google Assistant (after already supporting Apple HomeKit with Siri and Amazon Alexa) its lock is the first on the market to work with all three major voice control platforms. August lock owners can lock (or unlock) their doors or check their lock’s status using Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri.