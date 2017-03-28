Etsy and the future of home-based microbusinesses

Although Etsy isn’t the largest platform for independent e-commerce sellers (1.7 million active users), it does attract a certain kind of person. And, as its 2017 U.S. Seller Census reveals, most of them are female, 97% run their shops from home, more than three quarters are one-person operations, and only 32% use it as a side hustle from their traditional jobs. These microbusinesses could be a significant driver of economic growth, and Etsy aims to foster that by announcing the creation of the first Congressional Microbusiness Caucus. It will be chaired by representatives from both parties with the hope of shaping public policy and clarifying the distinction between microbusinesses, which have fewer than 10 employees, and small businesses, which can have upwards of 500.