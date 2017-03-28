Amazon’s drive-through grocery store gets a name, but still no date

Amazon’s innovative grocery store concept, which we first reported about in February , is officially a real thing—it’s called AmazonFresh Pickup. But there’s still no date for a public grand opening.

Only available in Seattle for now (and initially for Amazon employees), the concept is simple but effective: You place an order online, drive to the store, pull into a parking space, and an employee loads the groceries into your car. The web page announcing AmazonFresh Pickup says that orders can be placed as little as 15 minutes prior to pickup.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of reports that the fully automated AmazonGo convenience store will delay its opening due to technical difficulties.