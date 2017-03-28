advertisement
Here’s how much one industrial robot can affect U.S. employment

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Researchers from M.I.T. and Boston University have released a report looking at the effect of industrial robots on wages and the U.S. workforce between 1990 and 2007. The results are rather disturbing. Per Bloomberg, industrial automation has had the most measurable impact on the lower half of the wage distribution and thus is probably contributing to income inequality in a real way. According to the researchers’ estimates, one robot per 1,000 workers reduces the employment-to-population ratio by about 0.18-0.34 percentage points and wages by about 0.25-0.5%.

The full report is behind a paywall on the website of the National Bureau of Economic Research, or you can read Bloomberg‘s analysis here.


Photo: ICAPlants via Wikimedia Commons

