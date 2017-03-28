Watch Spider-Man swing into Avengers action in the new “Homecoming” trailer

Although we got our first glimpse of Tom Holland as the new Spider-Man back in Captain America: Civil War last summer, and took in a teaser for his feature debut last December, today’s trailer is the most insightful look so far at Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film’s poster, unveiled yesterday, prominently featured the Avengers building in the New York skyline. As promised, the Avengers, and Tony Stark/Iron Man, in particular, figure heavily in the trailer and the eventual movie as well.