Get ready to see commercials before your Periscope videos

That’s right: Twitter said today it’s adding pre-roll ads on Periscope videos, which means content creators will have more options to monetize their videos and viewers will have more time to do whatever it is they do during commercial breaks. Per a blog post by Periscope’s group product manager, Mike Folgner, the ads will play on live-broadcasted videos and replayed ones. So it really is just like TV.
“For creators and publishers that use Periscope to go live on Twitter every day, these pre-roll ads present a new way to monetize their video content. For marketers, they have a new source of brand-safe video advertising beyond what was previously available, including ads during live streaming programs from select premium publishers, Promoted Tweets with Periscope video and custom Amplify campaigns with premium content creators.”
Image: Periscope/Twitter