Coach in talks to buy Kate Spade

There have been rumors that Coach is vying to be an American LVMH: a holding company for U.S. luxury brands. In 2015, Coach purchased Stuart Weitzman for $574 million. And today, Business of Fashion (paywall) reports that Coach intends to buy Kate Spade, according to sources inside both companies. Kate Spade, which was founded by Kate and Andy Spade, could be worth more than $2 billion. But the bigger question is whether there are other companies vying to purchase Kate Spade as well.