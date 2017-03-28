advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Chinese tech company behind WeChat now owns 5% of Tesla 

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Continuing its aggressive cross-sector investment spree, tech behemoth Tencent Holdings just took a 5% stake in Elon Musk’s electric car company. The Chinese firm behind the WeChat mobile app has invested $1.78 billion in Tesla, worth 8 million shares as of last week, Tesla says. Read more from Reuters here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life