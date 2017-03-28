advertisement
Uber is reportedly ending operations in Denmark

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Copenhagen’s local broadcaster TV2 News is reporting that Uber has announced it will stop operating services in Denmark on April 18, Reuters reports. The cessation of its service is said to be due to Denmark’s new taxi law, which requires all taxis to have video surveillance cameras, taxi meters, and seat sensors.

