Shaky science? Gwyneth Paltrow defends her supplement business in the face of attacks

The movie star and newly appointed CEO of Goop has launched her most ambitious product yet: Goop Wellness is a collection of vitamin supplements created in collaboration with Paltrow-approved doctors. It might sound like a smart idea considering the nutritional supplements industry is worth $37 billion, but Goop is already under attack for what many call a sector full of shaky science.

“I just keep my nose to the grindstone and do what I’m doing and some of these things, people just like to talk shit and that’s fine,” Paltrow told me in a recent interview. “What we produce at Goop resonates. So I try to keep my eye on the prize and take the good out of it.”

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images