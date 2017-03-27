advertisement
Here’s the most ominous quote from Maureen Dowd’s deep dive into Elon Musk’s fear of AI

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Elon Musk is scared of artificial intelligence, and Vanity Fair looked into why. In a very long piece written by Maureen Dowd, we get a rare glimpse into Musk’s years-long crusade to quell this rapidly expanding facet of the technology industry.

Why is he so scared? Here’s a quote from Dowd’s story from Eliezer Yudkowsky, a famed AI researcher, who provided a truly frightening thought experiment:

“If you want a picture of A.I. gone wrong, don’t imagine marching humanoid robots with glowing red eyes. Imagine tiny invisible synthetic bacteria made of diamond, with tiny onboard computers, hiding inside your bloodstream and everyone else’s. And then, simultaneously, they release one microgram of botulinum toxin. Everyone just falls over dead… Only it won’t actually happen like that. It’s impossible for me to predict exactly how we’d lose, because the A.I. will be smarter than I am.” 

You can read the full story here. 

