Here’s the most ominous quote from Maureen Dowd’s deep dive into Elon Musk’s fear of AI

Why is he so scared? Here’s a quote from Dowd’s story from Eliezer Yudkowsky, a famed AI researcher, who provided a truly frightening thought experiment:

“If you want a picture of A.I. gone wrong, don’t imagine marching humanoid robots with glowing red eyes. Imagine tiny invisible synthetic bacteria made of diamond, with tiny onboard computers, hiding inside your bloodstream and everyone else’s. And then, simultaneously, they release one microgram of botulinum toxin. Everyone just falls over dead… Only it won’t actually happen like that. It’s impossible for me to predict exactly how we’d lose, because the A.I. will be smarter than I am.”