Former Android boss Andy Rubin teases an all-screen smartphone

Andy Rubin is about to get back into the smartphone business after leaving Google in 2014. On Twitter, the former head of Android gave a partial glimpse of a new phone with practically no bezel around the top and sides of the screen. Although Rubin’s startup, Essential Products, has been widely reported on, Rubin himself has been quiet so far. The Twitter tease could be an attempt at positive press following a report last week that Softbank had bailed on a $100 million investment in Essential, supposedly to keep up relations with Apple.