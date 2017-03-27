HTC partners with Warner to bring Ready Player One to Vive VR

Soon, you’ll be able to. Today, HTC said it has struck a deal to be Warner’s exclusive VR partner on all things “Ready Player One.” According to terms of the deal, numerous types of content will be available for HTC’s high-end Vive VR system. Unfortunately, the companies did not reveal any other details about what they’ll be building. One can only hope it’ll be as immersive as the fantastic world Cline imagined and which moviegoers will be able to see on the silver screen starting March 30, 2018.