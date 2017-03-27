Longtime Apple vet to run Oculus’s hardware division

Facebook has been rapidly revamping the top of the org chart at Oculus, its in-house virtual reality operation. Recently, it brought in former Xiaomi head of international operations Hugo Barra to run all of Facebook’s VR–despite Barra’s lack of any professional VR experience. And that was after Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe stepped down from the big chair in order to run PC VR operations.
Now, according to Bloomberg, Facebook has hired 15-year Apple vet Michael Hillman as head of Oculus’s hardware operations. At Apple, Bloomberg wrote, Hillman had senior roles in engineering and design and was involved in the development of products such as the iMac. That experience is no doubt worth a lot at Oculus, which is bidding to be the consumer VR industry leader.
[Photo: Flickr user BagoGames]