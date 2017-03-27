Angry about politics? Facebook wants to connect you to your representatives

One thing that has become clear over the last couple of months is that political activism really does work . Just since President Trump’s inauguration, there have already been numerous examples of massive phone-calling campaigns actually convincing politicians to take (or not take) positions on issues . Those range from axing a plan to sell off public lands, to scuttling repeal of Obamacare, to convincing Congressional Republicans to slow down the pace of cabinet confirmation hearings.

There are lots of new tools that have launched in order to aid people connecting with their representatives. And now Facebook wants to get in on the action. Today, it launched Town Hall, which locates representatives based on where a user is located and provides a contact button, as well as a button to follow them. However, rather than actually facilitating the contact, the tool simply provides the politician’s phone number and address. In this, Town Hall is not as sophisticated as some other systems out there, but for those just starting to think about getting involved, it’s certainly better than nothing.