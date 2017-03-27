Did this iPad bomb plot lead to the laptop ban on U.S. and U.K. flights?

The new ban on electronic devices larger than cellphones was prompted in part by an undisclosed bomb plot involving a fake iPad, according to a security source cited by the Guardian. The ban, announced last week, restricts the use of laptops and other devices on flights from some countries in north Africa and the Middle East. The alleged bomb plotters apparently thought they could take down an airplane with explosives planted in an iPad-like device that was indistinguishable from a real iPad. No other details of the report were included. Read more from the Guardian here.