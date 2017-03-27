When it’s finally released, Magic Leap’s headgear is likely to cost more than $1,000

It’s been over a year since the secretive company’s CEO, Rony Abovitz, promised that its AR eyewear would launch “very soon.” Since then, Magic Leap has made headlines for some high-profile executive departures, raising doubts about the production status of the highly anticipated product, and sparking plenty of fresh rumors. Now, the Financial Times reports that the company is planning to release the “light-field” eyewear later this year. It will be smaller than Microsoft’s HoloLens “with a wider field of view, but larger than a regular pair of glasses. The headgear will be tethered to a small pack that provides battery and processing power, to put in a pocket or attach to a belt, and is likely to cost in excess of $1,000.”