Amazon’s cashier-free convenience store is delayed amid technical glitches: report 

Cashiers, you can breathe easy for now. Amazon was apparently forced to postpone the opening of its automated convenience store in Seattle as the location grapples with technical issues, the Wall Street Journal reports. The store, which uses cameras, algorithms, and sensors to figure out what people are buying, was initially set to open at the end of this month. According to the report, the automated checkout system is prone to glitches when the store gets too crowded. Our Noah Robischon wrote last month about how Amazon has been doubling down on efforts to reimagine the physical shopping experience, although some investors remain skeptical that high-tech automated stores will be a cost-effective alternative to traditional retail. Read more from WSJ here.