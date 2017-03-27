advertisement
Ivanka Trump will attend a German summit on the economic empowerment of women

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The first daughter was personally invited to the W20 summit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, reports the Associate Press. The summit focuses on how to economically empower women within the Group of 20 countries, which include the U.S., Japan, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Canada, Russia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and the EU.

