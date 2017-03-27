Lyft is letting riders round up their fare to make charitable donations

The ride-hailing company announced that its new Round Up & Donate program will begin rolling out in testing over the next few weeks. The program gives riders the option to opt in to have their final fares for each trip rounded up to the next dollar, with the difference going to charity:
So, for example, if a passenger has opted into the program and their fare is $12.75, we’ll round up the total to $13. That difference of $0.25 will then be donated to a charity.
Lyft hasn’t named which charities it is supporting yet, but the company says the money will be donated to organizations working toward causes that affect everyone everywhere, from climate change to equality issues.